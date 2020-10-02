Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael & Diane Weidner
@michaelbweidner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Food Images & Pictures
bread
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Technology
105 photos
· Curated by David Busto
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
Space
285 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
night
Plant Life
69 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora