Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Malik Skydsgaard
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
,
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Strawberry
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
strawberry
Brown Backgrounds
macro food
close up
strawberries
food and drink
macro flower
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Frutas
38 photos
· Curated by Edison Diter
fruta
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Fruit
98 photos
· Curated by Zarah McIntosh
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Let me Eat You
33 photos
· Curated by Akshar Dave 🍉
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images