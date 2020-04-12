Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Musiime Muramura
@musiime
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Mabamba Swamp, Uganda
Published
on
April 12, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Grey crowned crane (Balearica regulorum)
Related tags
mabamba swamp
uganda
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
crane bird
vegetation
plant
waterfowl
beak
Free pictures
Related collections
animaux
43 photos
· Curated by Sebastien sebastien
animaux
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Interesante
7,284 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
interesante
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Magazine
8 photos
· Curated by Emiru Egwell
magazine
uganda
africa