Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Carmen Laezza
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Experimental
Share
Info
Napoli, Napoli, Italia
Published
on
December 20, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
what do you see?
Related tags
napoli
italia
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
photo
photography
apparel
clothing
face
portrait
coat
HD Sky Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
reflections
56 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
reflection
outdoor
human
fun
32 photos
· Curated by Kyler Clapp
fun
human
face
WOMAN
452 photos
· Curated by Ksen T
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human