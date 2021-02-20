Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
lip hui
@themediahub101
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taipei, 台灣
Published
on
February 21, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A pongo in the Taipei zoo
Related tags
taipei
台灣
HD Grey Wallpapers
Monkey Images
pongo
zoo
monkey face
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
ape
mammal
wildlife
orangutan
Backgrounds
Related collections
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Unreal
36 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
unreal
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor