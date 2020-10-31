Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
vaasuu ahluwalia
@vaasuu
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ancient ruins of a castle in India
Related collections
India
4 photos
· Curated by Joanna Ingram
india
archaeology
architecture
Mortise
66 photos
· Curated by Kimberly Frost
mortise
india
building
backgrounds
53 photos
· Curated by Guillermo Calderón
HQ Background Images
building
HD City Wallpapers
Related tags
crypt
ruins
architecture
building
old castle
HD Design Wallpapers
sandstone
broken walls
wall patterns
history
ancient
historic
indian architecture
castle
gothic architecture
old building
historic building
hamirpur castle
archaeology
PNG images