Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Valeria Fursa
@lerafursa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Precise positioning on construction site
Related tags
land survey
surveying
land surveyor
construction worker
construction site
construction work
technology
technology equipment
surveying tool
gnss
mapping
outdoor
construction equipment
outdoor working
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
truck
transportation
Backgrounds
Related collections
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
Portrait Orientation
2,433 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images