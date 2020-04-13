Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fa Barboza
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
spirituality
HD Christian Wallpapers
pray
praise
surrender
prayer
servant
Women Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Bible Images
Brown Backgrounds
human
HD Purple Wallpapers
arm
text
finger
hand
female
Girls Photos & Images
Public domain images
Related collections
faith & worship
53 photos · Curated by keshra | bloom studios
worship
faith
human
JULY 2021
26 photos · Curated by Sandi Warner
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
Faith
353 photos · Curated by Bryce Perry
faith
church
worship