Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alin Andersen
@onixion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Olten, Switzerland
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
olten
switzerland
amusement park
ferris wheel
theme park
Free stock photos
Related collections
Mountain Majesty
1,181 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fire
171 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Glow
411 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor