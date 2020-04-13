Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fa Barboza
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
reading
wordofgod
HD Christian Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
spirituality
Bible Images
biblia
study
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
human
People Images & Pictures
cushion
pillow
female
Free pictures
Related collections
Christian
75 photos · Curated by Aurélie Nseme
HD Christian Wallpapers
hand
People Images & Pictures
Church
79 photos · Curated by Tatiana Schultz
church
human
communion
Stills
134 photos · Curated by Felicia Ortega
still
reading
human