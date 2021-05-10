Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Artiom Vallat
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
May 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
machine
wheel
tire
spoke
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
vehicle
alloy wheel
car wheel
Free images
Related collections
Posed & Poised
78 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Green energy - wind & solar
118 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
solar
HD Green Wallpapers
wind
Social History
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state