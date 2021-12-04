Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Piotr Skrzyński
@piotrsk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Morskie Oko, Polska
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
morskie oko
polska
winter mountains
winter landscape
frozen lake
tatry
morskieoko
tatry wysokie
tatry mountains
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
mountain range
peak
Free stock photos
Related collections
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
611 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
Grillin and Chillin
18 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
bbq
Food Images & Pictures
grill
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos · Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor