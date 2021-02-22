Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray fish hanged on gray metal bar
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
White Lake, NY, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Catches of the Day 2/2 (IG: @clay.banks)

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking