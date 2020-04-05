I bought strawberries on sale today at our local market, I plan to use them to make strawberry shortcake. There was an employee just outside of the market counting people as they went inside using a clicker, they are limiting it to 100 people at a time because of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When they reach the limit, people must wait outside until some leave before more are allowed in. They also closed off the second entrance, so that all foot traffic must go in and out of the same entrance. The market had no toilet paper, no flour, and very little pasta. I needed flour...