Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Meghsha Karki
@meghsha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nepal
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nepal
People Images & Pictures
human
face
accessories
accessory
bead
worship
smile
prayer beads
rosary
scarf
apparel
clothing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Foomantra
88 photos
· Curated by Sachin Shrestha
foomantra
nepal
human
Every Daughter Matters
116 photos
· Curated by Janelle Payne
nepal
human
clothing
South Asia
42 photos
· Curated by International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth IPC-IG
human
People Images & Pictures
child