Go to Meghsha Karki's profile
@meghsha
Download free
woman in black and white checkered shirt wearing red and yellow beaded necklace
woman in black and white checkered shirt wearing red and yellow beaded necklace
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Nepal
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Foomantra
88 photos · Curated by Sachin Shrestha
foomantra
nepal
human
Every Daughter Matters
116 photos · Curated by Janelle Payne
nepal
human
clothing
South Asia
42 photos · Curated by International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth IPC-IG
human
People Images & Pictures
child
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking