Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wooden tray
biodegradable
gardening
horticulture
hairy plant pot
trays
pots
potting
repotting
garden chores
box
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
crate
Public domain images
Related collections
urban gardening
622 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
urban
gardening
plant
Botanica
25 photos
· Curated by andrius macikas
botanica
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Garden Center
167 photos
· Curated by Huntington Hearst
garden
plant
greenhouse