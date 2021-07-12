Unsplash Home
Satyajit Dey
@satyajit_
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, India
Published
on
July 12, 2021
DSC-HX400V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait of a Gray langur's face
kanha tiger reserve
madhya pradesh
india
Monkey Images
Eye Images
gray langur
langur
langoor
HD Wallpapers
face
teeth
monochrome
bokeh
photography
Jungle Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
black and white portrait
sony
HD Forest Wallpapers
Backgrounds
