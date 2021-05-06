Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jarek Šedý
@jareksedy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Алматы, Алматы, Казахстан
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
алматы
казахстан
monument
soviet
almaty
kazakhstan
head
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
statue
helmet
clothing
apparel
figurine
Free stock photos
Related collections
Rainy Days
46 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Brands
30 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda