Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Renzo D'souza
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhuj, Gujarat, India
Published
on
January 25, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Out in the wilderness.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bhuj
gujarat
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
Desert Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
cactus
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
machine
plant
ground
motor
engine
outdoors
soil
Nature Images
turbine
Public domain images
Related collections
Geometry
118 photos · Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Workflow
110 photos · Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Humble Beginnings
38 photos · Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers