Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Simon Hurry
@bullterriere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Southern Namibia
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gemsbok with a badly broken horn
Related tags
southern namibia
Nature Images
namibia
wounded
broken weapon
battle scars
fight
ugly
badly damaged
badly broken
broken horn
horns
gemsbok
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
mammal
antelope
Animals Images & Pictures
gazelle
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds