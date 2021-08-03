Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rodrigo Rodrigues
@wolfart32
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pato
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
goose
swan
anseriformes
waterfowl
Free images
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
People - anonymous
151 photos
· Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Story telling
77 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers