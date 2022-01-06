Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gustavo Sánchez
@gustavo0351
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Temuco, Chile
Published
on
January 6, 2022
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
temuco
chile
Food Images & Pictures
bread
dough
sourdough
baker
bakery
french loaf
bread loaf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Women Are Amazing
48 photos · Curated by Chance Brown
Women Images & Pictures
human
female
Work
80 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
flowers
187 photos · Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom