Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 7, 2020
SONY, NEX-6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
soil
outdoors
sand
Nature Images
dune
Brown Backgrounds
Desert Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
Tuscany
762 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
tuscany
plant
outdoor
landscape
3,433 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Dryland Ecology and Management Lab
26 photos · Curated by Alice Sun
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures