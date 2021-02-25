Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Glen Carrie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
elephant and family at water hole
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Elephant Images & Pictures
water hole
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
earth without art is just eh
11 photos · Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
HD Color Wallpapers
Devices
38 photos · Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Water
1,940 photos · Curated by Nick Nice
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers