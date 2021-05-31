Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
Share
Info
Klöntalersee, Glarus, Switzerland
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lake in the Swiss mountains
Related collections
DUNES
172 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #123: Billabong
7 photos
· Curated by Billabong
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
wafe
Related tags
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
klöntalersee
glarus
switzerland
lake
mountain range
peak
shoreline
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
land
coast
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free stock photos