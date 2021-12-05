Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tien Vu Ngoc
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hand
sunlight
bokeh
sunlight through trees
People Images & Pictures
human
flare
Light Backgrounds
wrist
holding hands
finger
photography
photo
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Ebony Ladies
4,990 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Plants
277 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
Backgrounds
154 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds