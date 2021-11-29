Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
groosey boi
@grooseyboi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
garden of the gods road
colorado springs
co
usa
juniper
garden of the gods
juniper tree
juniper berries
Nature Images
ice
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Travel the World
177 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building
The Sweet Smell
121 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant