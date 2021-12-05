Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zhuo Cheng you
@benjamin_1017
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-S10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
window shade
curtain
Creative Commons images
Related collections
wilderness
42 photos · Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Wedding
1,210 photos · Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage
Luminescence
4 photos · Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds