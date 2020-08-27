Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Irene Kredenets
@ikredenets
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Lifestyle
586 photos
· Curated by Lesley Stewart
lifestyle
drink
plant
Happy Hour
269 photos
· Curated by Alex Pena
drink
Food Images & Pictures
glass
Cocktail
12 photos
· Curated by Norah Klintberg Sakal
cocktail
Wine Glass Pictures
wine
Related tags
citrus fruit
plant
produce
Fruits Images & Pictures
grapefruit
Food Images & Pictures
vase
pottery
jar
potted plant
beverage
drink
herbs
planter
Free stock photos