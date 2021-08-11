Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bakd&Raw by Karolin Baitinger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
München, Deutschland
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Stinging nettle by Bakd&Raw, Karolin Baitinger
Related tags
münchen
deutschland
HD Green Wallpapers
healthy herbs
Health Images
healthy lifestlye
stinging nettle
plants
wild herbs
brennessel
healthy eating
plantbased
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
herbs
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
People
65 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor