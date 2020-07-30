Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Grav
@grav
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
finger
human
People Images & Pictures
Related collections
Horses
261 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Coffee o'clock
37 photos · Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos · Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture