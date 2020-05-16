Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caroline O'Brien
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Columbus, OH, USA
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Engagement ring Inspiration
Related tags
columbus
oh
usa
Brown Backgrounds
ring
ringshot
engagement
Wedding Backgrounds
engaged
weddingphotography
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
larch
Free pictures
Related collections
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Illuminated
178 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures