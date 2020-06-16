Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Victoria Priessnitz
@victoriapriessnitz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cake Images
Wedding Backgrounds
candy bar
Brown Backgrounds
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
chocolate
confectionery
sweets
cream
Cupcake Images & Pictures
creme
biscuit
cookie
icing
muffin
Free pictures
Related collections
Sweet
161 photos
· Curated by B R
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Coração de Noiva
109 photos
· Curated by Bruna Bergantini Machado
Flower Images
Wedding Backgrounds
plant
indulge.
5,586 photos
· Curated by Hannah Smith
indulge
Food Images & Pictures
plant