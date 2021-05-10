Go to Kazuo ota's profile
@kazuo513
Download free
green bamboo trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kyoto, 京都府 日本
Published on LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q (Typ 116)
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

This is Earth! (vol.1)
880 photos · Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Plant life
553 photos · Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
Life Images & Photos
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Japan
108 photos · Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
japan
kyoto
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking