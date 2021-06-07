Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sreehari Devadas
@sreeharid1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
himachal pradesh
india
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
slope
countryside
aerial view
road
hill
mountain range
panoramic
highway
freeway
Backgrounds
Related collections
Gourmand
869 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
gourmand
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers