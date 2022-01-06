Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pasi Virtakari
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pink glittery Christmas ball on a Christmas tree
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
Christmas Images
christmas ball
Pink Backgrounds
HD Glitter Wallpapers
bokeh
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
fungus
pine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos · Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Black & White
77 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Apple
157 photos · Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers