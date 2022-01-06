Go to Pasi Virtakari's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Pink glittery Christmas ball on a Christmas tree

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Christmas Tree Images
Christmas Images
christmas ball
Pink Backgrounds
HD Glitter Wallpapers
bokeh
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
fungus
pine
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking