Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bobbye Silaen
@silaenb2
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nice view of Ubud
Related tags
ubud
gianyar
bali
indonesia
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoors
field
grassland
Nature Images
plant
vegetation
paddy field
countryside
land
Public domain images
Related collections
THE FLAT EARTH SOCIETY
88 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Abstract Architecture
177 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building