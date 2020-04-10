Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
La Sauge, Cudrefin, Switzerland
Published
on
April 10, 2020
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
king fisher with prey
Related tags
la sauge
cudrefin
switzerland
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
bee eater
bluebird
jay
plant
vegetation
bush
blue jay
flying
Free pictures
Related collections
birds
8 photos
· Curated by cleve ragan
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Natural World (Art)
83 photos
· Curated by Elisabeth Noguera
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
plant
Wings
101 photos
· Curated by Britney Bledsoe
wing
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures