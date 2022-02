I shot this picture close to Oturere Campsite on our second night of the Tongariro Northern Circuit, one of New Zealand's 10 great walks. It was a very windy night sleeping on very thin dust. Funny enough, the following morning we woke up under a layer of dust inside the same tent. The picture was taken as early as 9.30pm ish with my Sony a6000 Kit lens 16-55mm f3.5.