Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mahadev Ittina
@ittina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 27, 2020
X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Marigold flowers or Tagetes erecta
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
Flower Images
Flower Images
Nature Images
plant
Landscape Images & Pictures
marigold
plant
blossom
geranium
vegetation
anemone
petal
dahlia
daisy
daisies
acanthaceae
poppy
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Green and colours in between
15 photos
· Curated by Mahadev Ittina
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
karnataka
Flowers
88 photos
· Curated by Julie Studio
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Mamas Flowers
58 photos
· Curated by Kristin Bruno
Flower Images
plant
blossom