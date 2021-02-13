Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Benjamin Brunner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
cannabis
cbd
thc
kush
plant
hemp
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hemponix
21 photos
· Curated by Emily Eibs
hemponix
plant
hemp
Hemp
6 photos
· Curated by Signe Graversen
hemp
plant
cannabi
Backgrounds
13 photos
· Curated by Rene
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers