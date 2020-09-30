Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
green leaf with water droplets
green leaf with water droplets
Uzwil, SchweizPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close up of a monstera variegata leaf

Related collections

Leaf Inspiration
334 photos · Curated by Rachel Lilly
inspiration
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
plants
15 photos · Curated by Juanita Suarez
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking