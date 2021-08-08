Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
temple
statue
bali
traditional
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
carving
sunny
culture
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
sculpture
shrine
worship
Creative Commons images
Related collections
cafe
163 photos
· Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
Look Down
109 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
drone
aerial