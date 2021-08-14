Go to Shino's profile
@shinonk
Download free
gray concrete statue of a man
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Japan, Aomori, Fukaura, 松神下浜松 十二湖駅
Published on OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

japan
aomori
fukaura
松神下浜松 十二湖駅
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
human
People Images & Pictures
sculpture
statue
plant
building
architecture
Backgrounds

Related collections

Evoke
66 photos · Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking