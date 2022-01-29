Go to Albert Stoynov's profile
@albertshere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Gossling cleans its fur.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gossling
duck
goose
baby goose
goose baby
Baby Images & Photos
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Birds Images
kit fox
Fox Images & Pictures
canine
Bear Pictures & Images
rat
rodent
Free images

Related collections

Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
What I'm Holding
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking