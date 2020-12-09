Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sinan Helfenstein
@lindros
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
names
switzerland
wow
zurich
züerich
museum
embroidery
HD Pattern Wallpapers
rug
stitch
text
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Look Down
109 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
drone
aerial
Reflections
176 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea