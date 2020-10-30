Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Akshar Dave
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Is this product photography? 🤔
Related collections
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Beautiful Landscape Light
196 photos
· Curated by ideadad
Light Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Unsplash Local
93 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Related tags
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
HD Black Wallpapers
town
urban
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
building
apple logo
reflection
glass
bezelless
bezels
Apple Images & Photos
HD iPhone Wallpapers
xr
HD White Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
daylight
Free pictures