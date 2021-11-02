Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay LeConey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
hand
wedding ring
looking through the window
Texture Backgrounds
rain drops
rain drops on window
rainy day
rain droplets
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
heel
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Sweet Smell
121 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Here Comes The Rain
50 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
rain
raindrop
HD Grey Wallpapers