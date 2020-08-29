Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Juliet Sarmiento
@totoy2001
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
daisy
Flower Images
daisies
blossom
petal
dahlia
asteraceae
Public domain images
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Celestial
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
outdoor