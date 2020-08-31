Go to Gaurav Bagdi's profile
@dfyngrvty
Download free
white and brown concrete house on rocky mountain during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Taktsang Trail, Paro, Bhutan
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Strange
19 photos · Curated by Daniel OLIVES
strange
outdoor
building
Travel
36 photos · Curated by Efan Hsieh
Travel Images
outdoor
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking